How to farm Coalescing Visions in World of Warcraft

WoW Coalescing Visions are a valuable new currency you need to farm in patch 8.3, Visions of N'Zoth. Rewarded from a variety of places, Coalescing Visions are needed to access the update's biggest new feature, Horrific Visions. But there's only so many you can earn per week, and the returns diminish heavily depending on what you're doing and how often you're playing.

Fear not, though, this guide will break down exactly how to farm Coalescing Visions in WoW patch 8.3, where to spend them, and the most efficient means of grinding.

What are Coalescing Visions in WoW?

Amassing enough Coalescing Visions allows you to access the brand new instanced activity called Horrific Visions, where you explore an apocalyptic version of either Stormwind or Orgrimmar either alone or with four friends. Along with the new raid, Ny'alotha, the Waking City, and the usual Mythic+ dungeons, Horrific Visions is one of the best ways to get powerful gear, including a new legendary cloak that you will upgrade over time.

But first you must farm 10,000 Coalescing Visions. Take them to Wrathion, who is found in the Chamber of Heart back in Silithus (where Magni, M.O.T.H.E.R., and the forge for upgrading your Heart of Azeroth are all located). Wrathion will sell you a Vessel of Horrific Visions for 10,000 Coalescing Visions, with which he can send you into a, well, you guessed it, Horrific Vision. You could say he's a visionary.

How to get Coalescing Visions

Coalescing Visions are rewarded from update 8.3's new open-world activity, Black Empire Invasions. These are similar to Legion Assaults and Faction Assaults, where certain zones are temporarily taken over by monsters, offering new world quests, world bosses, and rewards if you take the time to fight them. In this case, the two zones are Uldum and Vale of Eternal Blossoms.

Unlike other Assaults, Black Empire Invasions are happening 24/7 in Uldum and Vale of Eternal Blossoms. The schedule is a bit confusing, but here's how it works:

One major invasion happens in a given zone and lasts one week

Meanwhile, the other zone will have two minor invasions—that are key for Coalescing Visions farming—over the course of a week, each lasting three days and 12 hours. It resets Tuesday and Friday.

Coalescing Visions farming sources

When adventuring through either Uldum or Vale of Eternal Blossoms during a Black Empire Invasion, Coalescing Visions drop from a variety of sources. Here's a quick break down.

Major sources of Coalescing Visions:

10,000: complete a major Black Empire Invasion

complete a major Black Empire Invasion 5,500: complete a minor Black Empire Invasion (two available per week)

complete a minor Black Empire Invasion (two available per week) 2,000: complete the first mini-Horrific Vision per week. These are found in whichever zone is currently suffering from a major Black Empire Invasion and can be accessed without a Vessel of Horrific Visions.

complete the first mini-Horrific Vision per week. These are found in whichever zone is currently suffering from a major Black Empire Invasion and can be accessed without a Vessel of Horrific Visions. 1,000: complete subsequent mini-Horrific Visions throughout the week.

Minor sources of Coalescing Visions:

50: complete Black Empire Assault world quests

complete Black Empire Assault world quests Small, variable: open chests and reward caches, killing rare monsters, etc.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Coalescing Visions farming tips

Unfortunately, there's no simple method to farm Coalescing Visions quickly. They're meant to gate your access to Horrific Visions, but the good news is that you will have no problem getting enough to run Horrific Visions twice a week (which is a good amount for regular players) with just an hour or two of completing Black Empire Invasions.

If you're a casual player (once or twice a week), focus on the biggest sources of Coalescing Visions first. Each week you should complete the major Black Empire Invasion first and then work on whatever minor Black Empire Invasion is available. That will net you 15,500 Coalescing Visions, enough to run a Horrific Vision right away. After that, do the mini-Horrific Vision. If you're able to play more than once a week, try to schedule one of your play sessions after the Tuesday or Friday reset for the minor Black Empire Invasion so you can get the second 5,500 Coalescing Vision reward.

If you're a hardcore player (multiple times a week), the same process applies. Always make sure you complete the major Black Empire Assault first thing and then the first minor Assault. After that, do the first mini-Horrific Vision of the week for the 2,000 Coalescing Visions. From there your returns are going to diminish significantly. Complete world quests in Uldum and Vale of Eternal Blossoms and kill rare monsters to earn a small amount more. Each day you can complete the mini-Horrific Vision for 1,000 Coalescing Visions, and when the bi-weekly reset is up for the minor Invasion you can get a second reward of 5,500.

With around three or four hours of playing per week, you should be able to earn enough Coalescing Visions to enter Horrific Visions three times. Anything more than that is going to be really unlikely, as you'll have to invest a ton of time into grinding world quests, killing rares, and hoarding small portions of Coalescing Visions. But if you're a hardcore player who needs to be ahead of the curve, we're not going to stop you. We're not your mom.