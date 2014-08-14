World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor coming in November

With some spectacular cinematic sequences, Blizzard has revealed the launch date for World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor .

Nobody does cinematics like Blizzard, and it showed off some really great stuff during today's livestream. The biggest of them all can be seen above, and it ends with what you've all been waiting for: November 13, 2014 is the day it all comes to life.

With that out of the way, here's something else to enjoy: The origin of Kargath, the ruler of the Shattered Hand, and one seriously hardcore orc. As designer Chris Metzen put it, "The age of the whimsical panda is over. Warcraft of old is back."

Getting away from the cinematics, here's a bit of in-game action featuring new zones, garrisons and character models that will appear in the expansion.

More information can be had at warlords.com .