World of Warcraft receives huge 4.0.6 update and 14,000 words of patch notes

World of Warcraft has been patched up to version 4.0.6, making a huge number of balance changes, ability tweaks and quest fixes to the game. Everything from the UI to PvP has been looked at, resulting in over 14,000 words of patch notes. The whole list can be viewed in full on the World of Warcraft blog . Every class has received changes, so it's worth having a look to see if any of your abilities have suddenly become more powerful. Warlocks, Warriors and Death Knights may not be too happy with the changes.

Tom Senior

