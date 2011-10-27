World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria trailers show new dungeons

http://youtu.be/AN8p6yvPRQo

Blizzard have released videos of three of Mists of Pandaria 's nine new dungeons. The word 'dungeon' is slightly misleading. These take place in huge jade palaces nestles among swathes of cherry-blossom. The fly-throughs give us a good idea of what Pandaria itself will be like, heavily influenced by far-eastern architecture and geography, but all shiny and WoWed up.

These dungeons are set on the new continent, which has been hidden beneath a mystical mist for centuries. The once peaceful isle is about to be torn apart. When the mists lift, the Alliance land on the Northern shore, the Horde land on the Southern shore, and they'll presumably have a great big fight in the middle. See more of the new continent in the other two videos, embedded below.

http://youtu.be/SBQAnNwuqp0

http://youtu.be/WzJoGsEyLag