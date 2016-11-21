World of Warcraft celebrates 12th birthday with free corgi puppies

Blizzard's enduring fantasy MMO series World of Warcraft is celebrating its 12th year anniversary by giving away free stuff. Inclusive to its 'Anniversary Gift Package' players can expect 200 Timewarped Badges, a Celebration Package item which increases experience and reputation gains from kills by "12 percent for one hour", and a new quest.

By way of a "Letter from the Timewalkers" the new quest will send players to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind. "Questgivers Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pe will have a daily quest for players to earn additional Timewarped Badges by answering World of Warcraft trivia," reads an update post on the WoW site. "If you’d like this year’s anniversary gift, the Corgi Pup, you can purchase it from them along with other additional anniversary goodies."

That's the pup in the header image above, however players are sharing their own canine-inspired snaps via the #wow12thanniversary hashtag. To claim your own, Blizzard suggests logging in between now and November 30 to earn WoW’s 12th Anniversary achievement, before checking your mail for the special Anniversary Gift Package. WoW was first released in North America on November 23, 2004 (European players had to wait until February 11, 2005).