World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth's Zandalari Troll Druids can turn into turtles

I’ve always been partial to Troll Druids in World of Warcraft. What can I say? I like my bears green. With the impending arrival of the Zandalari Troll Allied Race, however, I might have to ditch my bear for a turtle. Thanks to Wowhead’s dataminers, all but the Zandalari cat form has been revealed, and they’re all pretty big departures from the other races’ forms.

With the dinosaurs and turtles, the Zandalari clearly have a thing for reptiles, but it’s the indescribable horror that is the Moonkin form that’s really caught my eye.

What is this grotesque nightmare? Not man, not bird, not reptile. It’s starkly juxtaposed to the cute turtle with its adorable, stumpy little legs.

These are so different from the other bear and Moonkin forms that I’m wondering if we’ll see greater diversity among the other races as well. We’re definitely going to need something to make the loss of all the Legion forms an easier pill to swallow.

These Allied Races are going to make my addiction to alts flare-up again. At least they’re being spread out. Four of them are already available if you pre-order Battle for Azeroth, with the rest coming along with the expansion. The existing Allied Races all come with quest and reputation prerequisites, though the specifics of unlocking the Zandalari haven’t been announced yet.