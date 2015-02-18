World of Warcraft 6.1 will release next week

It's been much talked about—mostly thanks to the selfie camera—and now it has a release date. World of Warcraft 6.1 will leave PTR and enter general release on 24 February. Basically, prepare yourself. As of next Tuesday, expect your nearest city to be flooded with people standing in front of a place and pulling a face.

I guess it'll be a lot like real-life cities in that regard.

You can find the full patch notes over at the WoW official site. Highlights (other than the camera, of course) include an improved Blood Elf character model, increased Garrison functionality, colour-blind UI support, a new heirloom system, and AA and lighting tweaks. Also, there's Twitter integration, but that's hardly a highlight.

[Image: AngelFlavor]