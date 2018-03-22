World of Tanks rolls out update 1.0 with new graphics engine, sound, overhauled maps

Who says war never changes? Not World of Tanks. Its latest update, version 1.0, is its most ambitious undertaking yet. It's out now and brings with it a new graphics engine, new sound and new versions of old maps.

It's got a 'splosions spouting trailer, too. Look, see:

A year in the making, the noise from that comes courtesy of the Prague Symphonic Orchestra whereby a host of "local ethnic instruments were added and mixed to the musical score", so says publisher Wargaming. As we discovered last year, Team Silent legend Akira Yamaoka is involved in the latter.

As for the visuals, they're the result of WoT's new Core graphics engine—engineered in-house over the last four years—which has helped rework 29 of the game's existing maps, and 1.0's new Glacier battlefield.

"Update 1.0 improves the baseline technology for the game, introducing the in-house developed Wargaming Core graphics engine," says World of Tanks PC's development director Milos Jerabek in a statement. "Thanks to it, we’re now capable of elevating the entire game and can ensure World of Tanks is a fun and immersive experience for years to come."

More information can be gleaned from World of Tanks' official site. Before you go, have some stills: