World of Tanks is free to play online , but that doesn't mean it can't be boxed up and put on a shelf. Wargaming.net announce that World of Tanks will be hitting retail in Europe on December 2. The box will cost 10 Euros, and come with 20 Euros worth of bonus gubbins, including 50,000 in game credits and a premium German tank, the PzKpfw 38H735 (f) , boasting word salad armour and a gun that shoots dictionaries.

The box also gives buyers premium account status for a week and comes with a newcomer's guide full of tank hunting advice. The box will hit Germany, Austria, and Switzerland the UK, Italy, Scandinavia, Benelux, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and France next Friday. Keep your long range artillery trained on PCGamer.com. We'll be giving a way a few copies to our European readers in due course.