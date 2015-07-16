Popular

World of Tanks 9.9 update brings new events, graphical improvements

To be honest, everything you need to know about the new World of Tanks update is contained in the video above. It explains how Domination mode is expanding with new events: Steel Hunt and Supply Swarm. It sets out the rules of each, like how, in Steel Hunt, four platoons of three players will attempt to deliver flags to their bases.

The video also details the changes to the Swamp map, and the graphical improvements to shadows and water being implemented for both Standard and High Quality clients. It even details the two new tanks—the Spähpanzer 1.C and the Heavy Tank No. VI.

All of which means there's really not much left for me to do except link the full patch notes and say that Update 9.9 is out now.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
