World of Goo creators release satirical puzzle game 7 Billion Humans

Tomorrow Corporation, an indie studio formed by World of Goo designer Kyle Gabler, Kyle Gray of Henry Hatsworth fame, and former EA developer Allan Blomquist, announced 7 Billion Humans at the start of the year. It was billed as a people-powered puzzle game where you direct groups of humans to solve programming challenges, and as the official the sequel to Human Resource Machine. It launched earlier today on the back of a new trailer (above): 7 Billion Humans is now available on Steam , Humble and GOG for $15.

"Where Human Resource Machine was based on Assembly and executed by a single worker, 7 Billion Humans has an all new language that lots of workers can all execute at the same time," the Steam page reads, promising "incomprehensible cutscenes" and over 60 levels to solve. Tomorrow Corporation also maintains that programming know-how is not necessary: "You'll be taught everything you need to know!"

To celebrate the launch of 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine will be included with it provided you buy on or before Sunday, August 26. If you already own Human Resource Machine, you'll have the option of gifting the freebie to a friend.