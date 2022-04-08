Today's Wordle answer #293: Friday, April 8

Were you looking for the answer to April 8 (293) Wordle? Whether you've been sneaking your puzzling in during work or trying to tap out the answer over breakfast, some days those blank boxes feel more like black holes. It's at times like these that a little prod in the right direction can make all the difference and prompt a sudden flash of brilliance.

There's also a good chance you've already sailed through today's challenge and came over to look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead—go fill your boots. No matter what you're here for, I can help. I've got a few hints for those who need a little push, the full answer for those last-minute streak saves, and I can even teach you how to play if you'd like.

Wordle April 8: A helpful hint

Today's word feels a little out of season. You'd expect to find this one more around pumpkin-picking time, when bats suddenly become a decorative item. Having this happen to you can make you jump, but rarely in the usual meaning of the word.

Today's Wordle 293 answer

You can rest your weary scrolling finger here because the answer—and your victory over today's puzzle—is now just a few words away. The solution to the April 8 (293) Wordle is SCARE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to figure out which secret five-letter word fits in those boxes using no more than six guesses.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your next guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries, and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. It wasn't long before it was so popular that it got sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.