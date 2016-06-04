Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap remake gets reveal trailer

If you'll permit a little nostalgia, Master System platformer Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap was one of the first games I ever played set in a world rather than a series of levels; it opened my mind to new possibilities as a kid, and after playing it, I was always a bit disappointed by platform games that had more traditional linear levels—all that felt very dated, suddenly.

I'm very interested in this newly announced remake then, a "close collaboration between Lizardcube, DotEmu and legendary series creator Ryuichi Nishizawa". By the looks of it, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is sticking fairly close to the setup and level design of the original game, but with lovely illustrated art assets and orchestral-sounding music. Here, have a looksie:

If you're not familiar with the game, it's essentially a proto-metroidvania, boasting an interconnected world that gradually opens up as you acquire the ability to transform into a variety of anthropomorphic animals. Mouse Man can climb up walls, for example; Hawk Man can fly; Hu-Man...I can't remember what Hu-Man can do, but he's human, so he's got that going for him.

There's no release date yet, but you can check out more charming, characterful screenshots on the official site.