Witcher fan film stars that sexy Geralt cosplayer

Back in December, we reported on a NSFW Witcher 3 calendar that was full of steamy cosplay photos of characters Geralt, Yennefer, and Triss. Now, someone has gotten Geralt cosplayer Maul Cosplay to star in a fan film, and it's actually pretty dang rad (via Game Informer).

Produced by Erika Rodgers, The Witcher follows Geralt and Triss as they chase an armoured, spooky man. Geralt and the man engage in battle, and the way Maul moves as the seasoned witcher is impressive. It'll definitely look familiar to anyone who's spent a decent amount of time with the games. You can watch it for yourself in the video at the top of this article.

Rodgers, who plays Triss in the fan film, is a New York-based filmmaker who mostly produces rope-suspension and pole-dancing videos. The editing is exceptional and the shots are incredible. You can check her out on YouTube here.

This isn't the first time Maul has appeared in a fan-made Witcher film. Last year, he starred as Geralt in The Witcher 4 - San Andreas. It's silly but definitely worth a watch, especially if you want to see Geralt school Eredin on the blacktop. Check it out here.