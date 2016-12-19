This NSFW Witcher 3 cosplay calendar is everything we dreamed it would be

Of the many contributions made to gaming culture in 2016, few have been more important than the unstoppable rise of Bathtub Geralt. And now we are delighted to report that the iconic image of everyone's favourite witcher having a relaxing soak has been recreated in real life by Maul Cosplay.

Maul, who's also known as Ben and is the current promotional model used by CD Projekt to portray Geralt, posted the stirring picture on Instagram along with several other revealing shots destined for The Witcher Cosplay Calendar 2017.

The bathtub pic will be in there, naturally, as will "Geralt and Yennifer and the Unicorn," "Geralt and Triss and the lighthouse," one of Geralt and Triss and Yennifer all together in the altogether, and another called "Geralt's workout." Because wow, that guy just isn't getting worked out enough as it is.

In case there was any doubt, a lot of these images feature Geralt doing what he does when he's not doing what he gets paid for. "This product (like the game) contains slightly hot and erotic photography," the calendar preorder site warns. "If you want to buy this calendar, you should be able to stand nipples. Male and female alike."

Speaking of which, as a public service I will note that there is at least one calendar image I'm not posting below because it's a little nipply. Thanks in advance for not clicking that Instagram link if you're under 18.

Also thanks, Radek.