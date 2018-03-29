Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving Microsoft as it reorganizes

Flickr via Jorge Figueroa. Click for original. (Image credit: Flickr via Jorge Figueroa)

Microsoft is losing a longtime veteran in Terry Myerson, the executive vice president for its Windows and Devices group, who is bidding farewell to the company as it undergoes a major shakeup in upper management.

Myerson's departure is one of many big changes happening at Microsoft. In a note to employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the formation of two new engineering teams, one that will be focused on "Experiences & Devices" and another to lead its "Cloud + AI" efforts.

"I want to thank Terry for his leadership on my team and across Microsoft. He will work with me on the transition over the coming months," Nadella said.

Myerson has worked at Microsoft for over two decades. He oversaw many of the company's products and services, including Windows, Xbox, and HoloLens. More recently, Myerson supervised the launched of Windows 10, which represented a major transition for the Windows ecosystem.

"With change comes transition, and one transition we have been planning for is for Terry Myerson to pursue his next chapter outside Microsoft," Nadella added. "Terry has been instrumental in helping me arrive at this new organizational structure, and I deeply appreciate his leadership and insight as we've worked through the opportunity that lies ahead."

In a lengthy letter of his own posted to LinkedIn, Myerson called it an "emotional day" as he looks ahead to starting his next chapter outside of Microsoft in a few months. He reflected on several memories, such as meeting Bill Gates for the first time in 1996, and taking charge of Xbox, Windows, and Windows Phone at the request of Steve Ballmer in 2013.

"One of my favorite things about leading Windows has been the Windows fans. Through good times and bad, I've loved your feedback. I've loved your passion for our work. I've loved your applause when we've done great work and I've loved the push to do better," Myerson said.

What this ultimately means for Microsoft and Windows remains to be seen. Nadella said that Rajesh Jha, the company's executive vice president for its Product group, will take charge of the new Experiences and Devices division. In addition, Microsoft is creating an AI Perception and Mixed Reality group, to be led by Alex Kipman. Mixed reality was one of the centerpieces of its Fall Creators Update for Windows 10.

The shakeup brings with it many questions, about Microsoft's future and what impact this will have on Windows and its other service.

"We'll talk more about these changes at the Q&A next week and the important work ahead," Nadella said.