Windows 8 launch next year will start "a real new push into PC gaming" say Microsoft

In a speech in Tokyo, covered by Develop , Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has announced that Windows 8 will be launched for PCs, tablets and smartphones next year, and has been designed with gaming in mind. According to a Techradar source, "Windows 8 will represent a real new push into PC gaming. Gaming will be a key component for the whole OS."

Microsoft appear to have abandoned PC gaming in recent years. Even Sony had a stronger PC line-up than the software giant at last year's E3 . Things have shifted recently, however, with the announcement of a PC version of Fable 3 , a revamped Games for Windows Marketplace , and recent work on the upcoming Age of Empires Online . If Microsoft are serious about returning to PC gaming, E3 2011 could represent quite a turnaround from last year's conference. We'll know for sure in LA in just a few weeks time.