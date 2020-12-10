Windjammers 2 is delayed until 2021 so developers can add rollback netcode

Windjammers 2, the sequel to the 1994 Neo-Geo digital frisbee game, was announced in 2018, with launch expected to take place in 2019. But when 2019 rolled around it was pushed into early 2020, and now that we're in the final stages of late 2020, it's been delayed again, to sometime in 2021.

Dotemu attributed the delay to "mixed opinions" about some of the features seen in the Windjammer 2 demo that was playable in June, particularly with regard to the lack of rollback netcode, which helps compensate for wonky connections during online play. It's a common feature in online fighting games and Dotemu said it was important to have some implementation in Windjammers 2 because its online mode "is also meant to encourage the competitive community to get into the game."

Unfortunately, the work required to add rollback means the game won't be out until 2021.

Important update about #Windjammers2 development. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RKQky0kKduDecember 10, 2020

"This decision is a tough one and it has serious consequences for all of us but we think it's fair enough if it allows us to give you the Windjammers 2 you expect and you deserve," the studio wrote. "Windjammers 2 is an ambitious project that we love and that we cannot ruin with wrong decisions that could jeopardize its quality."

Dotemu said that a specific release date will be revealed "in due time."