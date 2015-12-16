Which Xbox games are likely to come to PC?

Quantum Break

Likelihood: It’ll happen (or I’ll eat a shoe)

Remedy Entertainment, renowned for Max Payne and Alan Wake, developed an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for their next game, Quantum Break. It’s no surprise why; the game was created in parallel with a TV series that later got assimilated into the game itself when Microsoft pulled the plug on its Xbox entertainment division. The game is a massive production, a risky, high concept narrative production and definitely needs the support it’s getting from Microsoft, it’s just that Remedy has roots planted firmly in PC gaming, and to see any game of theirs miss our favorite platform entirely would be a massive bummer.

Hope yet remains. Sam Lake, Creative Director of Quantum Break, has expressed a desire to see it on the PC, and Phil Spencer simultaneously killed and created hope in one fell swoop for three games in a PC Gamer interview at E3 this year, saying "In the case of things like Scalebound or Crackdown or Quantum Break, you know, just to be completely honest with you, we started those games before we really looked at expanding into Windows in the way that I wanted to bring as part of becoming head of Xbox.” He continued, “Going to those teams mid-cycle and saying: ‘Hey, by the way, I want to add a platform,’ didn’t really feel like necessarily the best way to end up with the best result for the game. They had a path that they were on. It’s not to say those games could never come to Windows, but right now we’re on the path to finish the great games that they’ve started, and I want that to be the case.” So it might be a hot minute before we see Quantum Break on the PC, if at all. Cross those fingers. I’m confident.

Why it’d be best on PC: Quantum Break looks amazing. I’d love to see it in 2560x1440 at 60 fps. And even though I’m sure it plays just fine with a controller, just like Max Payne, it’s so much easier to pull of cool action movie stunts with the precision a mouse gives.