The RTX 3060 Ti will go on sale at 6am PT, here's where to buy one

Today marks the arrival of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, the penultimate graphics card launch of the year. Nvidia's own RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition and third-party graphics cards from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and the rest of the green team's partners will go on sale at 6am PT (9am ET / 2pm UK)—make sure you're ready to go as we don't expect these cards to stick around for long.

With some impressive performance out of the card, which starts out at $399, the launch today at is looking to go the same way as every tech launch in recent history—in that they will all be sold out moments after they go live. But there's at least going to be a wide range of cards to choose from, as many manufacturers have already announced their custom board designs.

The RTX 3060 Ti may be the most populous of all the graphics card launches in 2020, for whatever that's worth. And I believe it, too. Call it wishful thinking, I don't mind, but we tend to see the cheaper version of a product arrive in greater volume than the most performant SKU—in regards to almost all modern tech launch, in fact. That's hardly an assurance that you'll be able to buy a card even 20 minutes past that launch time, but it may mean we see more cards actually make it out to customers during that tense time.

So how can you ensure you're first in line? We recommend you set up accounts at major retailers to ensure you're not wasting any time you don't have to during the checkout process. Similarly, Newegg recommends using its mobile app for faster checkout. Some retailers have also warned against refreshing too often, as we're all wont to do during this time, as that may cause the server to put you in a brief timeout.

Check the boxout to the side of this article for links to retailers we expect to have stock today, and as ever keep an eye out for our live blog, where we'll be watching over stock levels from across the web.

Just a friendly reminder for US readers: The RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition will be sold exclusively through Best Buy in the US, while Nvidia continues work on its own site. So don't go looking it elsewhere.

Where to buy an RTX 3060 Ti

If you're looking for a specific third-party design, or would just rather go direct to the product page, take a look at the direct links below to RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards already listed by retailers ahead of launch.

UNITED STATES

Founders Edition Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti FE | $399.99 at Best Buy

The only place in the US to bag one of the beautiful-looking Founders Edition cards is Best Buy. After Nvidia struggled with its own store for the RTX 3080 launch it shifted responsibility over to the retailer instead.View Deal

UNITED KINGDOM

We're seeing very few third-party cards close to the MSRP, with many $50 or more in excess of the original $399 price. Here's hoping for cheaper options as the day goes on. This is sure to generate high demand for the cheaper Founders Edition, too, considering it's also a great cooler design.

The cheapest so far is the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual, the non-OC version. That's just £20 more than the Founders Edition, and perhaps would make a suitable alternative on a budget.