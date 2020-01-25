When does Warcraft 3 Reforged unlock?

The multiplayer beta of Warcraft 3 Reforged, which retools the classic real-time strategy game for 4K, is available now. The full version, however, won't unlock until Tuesday, January 28. It releases at 3pm PT, but what does that mean in other timezones? Well, you can always find out at everytimezone.com, but here's a quick guide.

3PM PT

4PM MT

5PM CT

6PM ET

8PM Rio De Janero

11PM GMT, London

12AM January 29, Berlin

2AM January 29, Moscow

3AM January 29, Dubai

4.30AM January 29, Mumbai

7AM January 29, Singapore/Beijing

8AM January 29, Tokyo

10AM January 29, Sydney

12PM January 29, Auckland

Note that the Arranged Teams mode added to vanilla Warcraft 3 via a patch won't make it into Reforged at launch. "We decided it was more important to get this behemoth of a patch out the door then continue to delay. That means AT will return with Reforged, not before," Blizzard said.

