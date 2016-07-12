What's next for Warframe

Last weekend I went to the first ever TennoCon, a convention in Canada dedicated entirely to Warframe hosted by its developer Digital Extremes. I met up with Steve Sinclair, creative director on Warframe, to talk about a couple of the game's recent (and very large) updates. We also talked about what might be next for Warframe, including esports around its new ball sport Lunaro, its next story update The War Within, and lots more. Watch the video above to see what he had to say.

We'll have a couple more stories from TennoCon going up this week, so if you're a Warframe fan keep an eye out.