We're giving away 40 Cho'gall keys for Heroes of the Storm

Described by Tom Marks as "the strangest MOBA experience I've had", Heroes of the Storm character Cho'gall introduces an interesting – or to put it another way, bizarre – twists to the Heroes of the Storm world. For one, he's operated by two players concurrently. You can see Tom and Chris play him here.

He's available in the game, but you can't buy him yet. You need to win two games partied with Cho'gall before you can unlock him proper. Either that, or you can wait until next year, when he's set to join the hero roster permanently.

If neither of those options appeal, we've got 40 Cho'gall codes to giveaway to Australian readers only (these codes won't work in other regions). To go in the draw, chuck your email in the box below. If you've been selected, you'll get an email on Monday.