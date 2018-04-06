Welcome to the PC Gamer Board Games channel

Wes and Evan, in the heady days of 2015. It's like they knew this channel would exist someday!

Today we're introducing the Board Games channel on PC Gamer. We believe there's a huge crossover between the audience for traditional PC games and board games. Most of us love tabletop gaming, and the creation of this channel reflects that. The explosion of board games over the past decade is exciting, and their ability to create both great collaborative and competitive experiences mirrors so much of what we see in great PC game design. We're certain there's a natural overlap, which we hope you'll enjoy exploring with us.

When you click on the board games tab in the nav bar at the top of this site, you'll find coverage on both physical board games and their digital counterparts. This section will also encompass some of our existing card game coverage around titles like Hearthstone, Slay The Spire and The Elder Scrolls: Legends. If it can theoretically be played on a tabletop, physical or virtual, you'll find it here.

We want the channel to be entertaining and useful to both existing tabletop players and those curious about discovering new games. Expect a mix of news, interviews, diary features and longer pieces spotlighting specific games—similar to everything else you'll find on PCGamer.com. Our board games channel editor is Jon Bolding, who has years of experience covering both PC gaming and board games. He's even produced work on the latter subject for us in the past, including our list of the best board games for PC gamers .

One of the board games channel's early supporters is Asmodee Digital, which is helping to make the channel possible. Asmodee is currently focused on bringing many of its best-known board games to PC.

We've kicked off the channel with a bunch of great features: a massive update to our list of best board games you can play on PC , impressions of MTG Arena and our first regular feature on board game recommendations for PC players. If you love Surviving Mars, you'll love Terraforming Mars —and we have a bunch more planned.

If there's any particular game or type of game you'd love to see us write about on the channel, let us know in the comments below, and keep checking the Board Games tab to see what we're currently covering.