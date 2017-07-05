We have 80 keys for Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer to give away

A new blood bather has joined Diablo 3's cast: the Necromancer, who's available now in a $15 expansion. Tom especially enjoyed blowing up corpses when he played around with the Necromancer last week, his most notable observation being that "in big fights there is a tipping point where you can start detonating bodies and sweep the entire screen clean in a bloody wave." If you've been waiting for a reason to return to Diablo 3, blood waves sounds like a decent one.

Good news, then: We have 80 codes for Rise of the Necromancer to give away, courtesy of Blizzard. Free corpse exploding! Just enter your email address into the box below (we won't see it, and Godankey won't keep it) for a chance to win. On Friday, 80 winners will be randomly selected and emailed their keys, which can be redeemed in Battle.net. Good luck!