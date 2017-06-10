First Star Wars: Battlefront 2 gameplay footage revealed, all post-launch content will be free

EA has revealed the first official Battlefront 2 gameplay footage at its pre-E3 show in Hollywood today, which comes after a big chuck of leaked footage found its way online before the event. Watch above!

During the EA Play presentation, John Boyega sent in a video message from London to announce (with a big grin) that his character Finn, and chrometrooper Captain Phasma, will both show up in Battlefront 2 post-launch as part of the "first season of free content." That free content will also include the planet Theed, seen in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer.

"All post-launch heroes, maps, weapons, and vehicles will be free for everyone who owns Star Wars Battlefront 2," said presenter Janina Gavankar, who plays the protagonist Iden Versio.

After the gameplay premiere above, EA rolled on to a full 40 player multiplayer match. We'll be getting hands-on with Battlefront 2 and will report back with more on the new classes, weapons and vehicles.

In the meantime, you can watch the live multiplayer match right here.