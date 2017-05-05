Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Charity Invitational raises over $100,000

Update: The invitational has ended, with nearly $120,000 being raised (currently the Gamer's Outreach page is showing $119,737 in donations, but people are still donating). With Bluehole promising to match the first $100,000 in donations, that means the grand total is nearly $220,000. That's a great haul, and it may still climb.

Original story: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds 2017 Charity Invitational gets underway at 10 am PT/1 pm ET today, with 64 streamers from the European Union kicking things off, followed by North American streamers throwing down at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET. Want to watch? We can help.

The event will be DUOS mode only, with 32 teams per region, with regions split up to help ensure that players have the best ping (and thus the fairest experience) possible. Each region will play three matches, with victory going to players with "the highest overall placement from all three rounds."

The whole thing is being streamed live on Twitch, with donations (it's a "Charity Invitational," remember) going to support Gamers Outreach, an organization that "provides equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals." The goal is $100,000, of which more than $19,000 has been raised during the pre-show alone. Nice work, everyone.