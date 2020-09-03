Watch Nvidia's RTX 3080 rip and tear the 2080 Ti at 4K in Doom Eternal

You know what you need to brighten your Thursday? A look at Doom Eternal running on Nvidia's yet to be released GeForce RTX 3080 at 4K (complete with framerate counter and comparisons to the RTX 2080 Ti).

It has everything you need to make the world seem right again: cutting edge technology, extreme over the top violence, and the kind of gravity defying physics that can't help but bring a smile to your face. Honestly I'm sat here beaming after watching the five minutes of pure carnage.

Spoilers: the new card looks fast. Very fast.

The framerate sits north of 100fps most of the time, even running at 4K and Max settings. Even so, it's not Doom running at 1,000fps smooth. Still, it's quite an improvement over the previous top-tier GPU—from the section at the beginning of the video where both the 3080 and 2080 Ti are shown side by side you're looking at a 50% improvement. That's not bad given the 3080 costs $500 less than the 2080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3080, powered by the new Nvidia Ampere GPUs, will be out on September 17 and the Founders Edition can be preordered for a cool $699 (£649).