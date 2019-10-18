Watch Modern Warfare running at ultrawide 4K in a new PC features trailer

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer showcases some of the game's PC-exclusive features, including support for 4K resolutions, uncapped framerates, ultrawide monitors, and multi-monitor setups.

(The trailer was actually uploaded at 21:9 resolution, which is why—unless you have an ultrawide monitor—you're seeing those funky black bars across the top and bottom.)

The trailer sticks to the basics of what we've come to expect in PC releases, but Activision said in the accompanying blog post that players will have a lot more than just that to fiddle with once they get into the game. "Developer Beenox has been working closely in conjunction with Infinity Ward to ensure the PC version of Modern Warfare sets a new high water-mark for customization, featuring more customization options than we’ve ever had in a Call of Duty game," it said.

Activision also revealed the Modern Warfare preload and launch times: Preloading will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on October 22, while the global launch time is set for 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on October 24. And in case you'd forgotten, it will not be available on Steam, but it won't be on the Epic Games Store either—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a Battle.net exclusive.