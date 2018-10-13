Popular

Watch it all burn in For Honor's Marching Fire expansion

Some samurai, knights, and vikings just want to watch the world burn.

Ubisoft's history-mocking multiplayer fighting game For Honor is about to receive an expansion called Marching Fire and you can watch a slick new trailer for it above.

Some of the stuff that's being added will be freely available for everyone, including the 4v4 breach mode that's all about besieging fortresses, and a graphical overhaul with every texture in the game apparently being enhanced as well as better illumination and nicer skies.

Those who pay for it will be able to unlock a new faction called Wu Lin before everyone else, which is made up of four Chinese heroes: Shaolin, Jiang Jun, Tiandi, and Nuxia. In addition they'll get access to arcade mode, which Ubisoft describe like this: "With infinite replayability, this quick-play mode will deliver a new battle every time with varying objectives, enemies, and modifiers."

Marching Fire will be released on October 16.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
