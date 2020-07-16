Watch Henry Cavill build a PC very seductively

Henry Cavill is the gift that just keeps on giving. The Witcher and Superman star, when he's not chopping up monsters and glaring at Lex Luthor, likes to indulge in a bit of gaming, and today he's been showing off his new gaming PC on Instagram.

The Witcher season 2 isn't resuming production until next month, so it looks like he's had a bit of free time to build the rig himself—a monumental event that we can now experience for ourselves.

This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer direction is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong Henry Cavill A photo posted by @henrycavill on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Watching people build PCs usually stresses me out, but not today. In fact, I could watch those gargantuan arms put together a PC to the music of Barry White all day. All week. All year. God, I wish I was a CPU.

It's also very reassuring to see him make mistakes, work into the night and get that blank stare as he reads instruction manuals. None of that witcher training can prepare you for a trial like this. It can be a tricky process, which is why he took a break for a wee while to do some gaming before returning to his rig. Good man.

As a shameless lover of gaudy LED lighting, I very much approve of the finished product. Let's face it, though, watching Henry Cavill build anything in a tank top, even the crappiest PC in the world, would be a worthwhile way to spend some time.

Cavill's also been getting into Warhammer. When he's not playing Total War: Warhammer 2, he's painting models, and he even makes a cameo in the new DLC. If he's taking requests, I'd very much like to watch him paint. Maybe he could give me some tips, as all my models turn out a bit crap.

Right, time to grab a cold shower and then lie down.