Watch guys get turned to goo in the Brutal Doom 64 launch trailer

Brutal Doom 64, the brutalification of the Nintendo 64 version of Doom (ported to the PC) by Brutal Doom mod maker Sergeant_Mark_IV, was revealed to the world back in March. It "revitalizes the old Doom 64 with new special effects, particles, lightning, gore, new sounds, more weapon animations (shotgun reloads, smoother minigun barrels, etc.) and monsters and stuff cut from the original Nintendo 64 version," and of course it ramps up the violence by a factor of about 100, too.

The work isn't finished, but the "first version" of the mod has been set for release on October 30. It will include "all the original 32 levels, enemies removed from the original game (Chaingunguy, Revenant, and Mastermind confirmed so far, Archvile and Hellhound are still planned), as well as an alpha version of the Unmaker shown in the video that can be found in a secret level," the Sarge wrote. "I also have talked to the owner of the VGP servers cluster, and we will be hosting a survival co-operative multiplayer game of Brutal Doom 64 when it comes out."

The announcement comes along with a new trailer, and it is, as promised, very brutal indeed. And quite pretty, too, at least as much as you can say such a thing about watching people and monsters being turned into high-velocity stucco. The audio is awful, which is unfortunate, but you can take a listen to the remade theme song by Andrew Hulshult, who also did the tunes for the original Brutal Doom mod and is currently working on the old-school shooter Dusk, right here.

Thanks, VG247.