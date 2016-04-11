Popular

Watch Conan O'Brien play Counter-Strike in South Korea

For some reason Conan O'Brien recently visited South Korea in order to visit a PC bang, ie, a local variant on a 24 hour internet gaming cafe. While he's there, he offers some devastating critiques of South Korean snack food and plays some Starcraft and Counter-Strike. As you can probably imagine, based on Conan's previous attempts to play video games, he's not very good at either.

It's not exactly an exhaustive look at South Korea's gaming scene, but the video sets out to be amusing and in that regard it succeeds. Also, check out the 1:00 mark for a true Larry David stare moment (embedded below for your reference / enjoyment).

