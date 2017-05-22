Watch a full strike mission from Destiny 2

Last week, Destiny 2 made its debut, where else, but in a sweaty aircraft hangar. We had boots on the ground to play through the first campaign mission, get our power-armored butts kicked in PvP, and run the same strike over and over on the PC build.

Unfortunately the PC release date is set to arrive after the console launch, despite how good Destiny 2 looks and feels on our platform. Bungie also wouldn't allow PC capture at this early stage, despite the fact seeing the game running at 4K 60 fps likely would’ve dampened the concerns of skeptical newcomers.

Instead we were only able to capture footage from a PS4 Pro, which does run in 4K but is locked at 30fps. As much as it pains us to play an FPS controlled by analog sticks, we felt it was necessary in order to help explain what the hell Destiny 2 is in this video. My thumbs are scarred for life—said the guy with 300 hours in Destiny.

In the footage above, we talk through an entire strike mission—these are three-player co-op activities, designed to be replayed. You move through a long, intricate level, kill bad guys, and a take boss down for loot. If 'The Inverted Spire' is any indication, then Destiny 2’s strikes are much improved from the first game. Wait until you see the big drill.

To ease you in, we break down how strike missions work, introduce the classes (and their changes), and speak about it all fits with the wider Destiny experience. The short version is this: pretty sci-fi settings and loot dumps threaded through an excellent, chaotic shooter. Bungie are industry leaders when it comes to supplying alien death via wacky space guns. Let's hope the rest of the game is as good as what we've played so far.