Watch 5 minutes of Resident Evil Village gameplay with tactical reloads and, yes, Lady D

Somewhere between Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters learned how to handle a gun. That's the first takeaway from a five-minute gameplay video IGN posted, which shows off how it's going to look on a PS4 Pro (which means running at 60 fps in 4K resolution, like God intended).

We get to see Ethan exploring the wine cellars beneath Castle Dimitrescu, which are flooded with red liquid ("What the hell?" Ethan says when he notices this, while the player pointlessly stabs a barrel). Then he fights some hooded bad guys, picks up a crystal skull, and eventually finds a lift leading to an exterior balcony. There, he eavesdrops on a phone call between Lady Dimitrescu and her superior, Mother Miranda—the same conversation shown in January's Resident Evil showcase.

During this cutscene an option to enter photo mode pops up in the corner of the screen. I expect players to use this in a responsible and mature fashion.

It's not uninterrupted footage, with several skips to either avoid showing us a bunch of scavenging for ammo or spoiling the puzzle solutions. How does Ethan open the door down into the cellars? My money's on several themed keys. This footage also doesn't give us any more hints about the plot or who Mother Miranda is (if she's an even taller vampire the internet's gonna explode), but it does show us that Ethan's figured out how to aim down sights and perform a tactical reload.

It's due out on May 7. Here's everything we know about Resident Evil Village.