Wasteland Remastered will release next month

(Image credit: InXile)

Announced back in 2018, Wasteland Remastered is a substantial upgrade to the original '80s RPG. Originally scheduled to release last year, the game will finally launch on February 25 on Steam, GOG and the Windows Store (it'll also release for Xbox One).

The game has received a nice visual upgrade, and while it's definitely no Wasteland 3, it'll make the game more palatable for those averse to chunky pixels. The comparison screenshot below, posted by InXile studio head Brian Fargo last year, is so far the only sign of how the game will look.

(Image credit: InXile)

It'll serve as a nice entree to Wasteland 3, which is still on track to release on May 19. That game raised more than $3 million in crowdfunding back in 2016, and graphically at least, it's a nice step up from Wasteland 2.