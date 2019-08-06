Wasteland 3's alpha launches this month, followed by Early Access

Wasteland 3, inXile's post-apocalyptic RPG, will soon hit a big milestone. Fig backers will soon be able to duke it out in chilly Colorado for the first time through the alpha, which will be available on Steam later this month.

If you pledged at the First Access or higher on Fig, which costs at least $75, you'll get access on August 21. The developer warns that it's "firmly" in alpha, so crashes and performance issues are to be expected, though inXile will be working to insure as stable a build as possible.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like testers will be able to play from the start with a fresh character. It's good news if you fancy seeing what higher level combat is like, though. Expect more than a few brawls as you hit the last part in your quest to deal with a big baddie in Aspen, once a ski resort town, now presumably less focused on the leisure industry.

Not included in the alpha are the perk and skill menus, and you won't be able to play any multiplayer, either. It's the combat that inXile wants to put through its paces right now.

If you're not a First Access backer, you'll need to wait for the Early Access launch, which will follow the alpha. There's no date for that yet. In the meantime, you'll still be able to see of Wasteland 3, as alpha players will be free to take screenshots and stream their wasteland shenanigans.

Wasteland 3 is due out in spring 2020.