Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade now has a free-to-play tier

Released late last year, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade didn't quite meet the rather lofty expectations of Warhammer enthusiasts, but for anyone still curious there's now a free-to-play version for the persistent world MMO / third-person shooter. Well, "free-to-play" isn't quite the right term, and it's clearly one Bandai Namco is hopeful to avoid: there's a free version, which slows down progress and gives you access to one class.

To elaborate: the free version gives you access to one of the five classes in the game, though your progress will be slowed down to a third of what it is in the full game. If at any time you want to upgrade to the full version, just purchase 20,000 credits and you'll get all classes, the correct progress speed and 20,000 for the bank.

In any case, it's available on Steam right now so if you had any inclination to play the game there's now no excuse. Sam spoke to the team behind the game last year, and there's some interesting stuff in there about the potential future of the angry-space-marines sim.