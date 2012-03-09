Warface trailer showcases classes and massive mech suits

A free to play team shooter built in CryEngine 3 is actually a pretty exciting prospect, even before you factor in the giant mechs. If Warface is fast and accessible enough it could beat Call of Duty a its own game, providing a prettier experience for no money. Perhaps. It's still too early to tell, but it looks like have a chance to get our hands on an early build soon. Crytek are hunting alpha testers right now. You can sign up for a chance to participate on the Warface site .