Popular

War of the Roses closed beta starts today

By

Sharpen your arrows, sharpen your swords, sharpen everything that can be used to poke holes in people: the first wave of War of the Roses beta keys is being issued. The House of York and the House of Lancaster are recruiting via the beta sign-up page -- you'll have to compete for an invite with over 100,000 other beta registrants, but referring five friends will guarantee access.

Our recent hands-on preview exposes the elaborate, challenging, and goofy medieval combat that awaits testers. If you're interested in the research behind the game, have a watch of the latest behind-the-scenes video below:

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments