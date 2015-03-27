VoYD is a free, minimalist slash-'em-up

It's a particularly lazy Friday. Just ask yourself, "how much work am I going to do anyway?" Exactly: might as well play VoYD instead.*

*Unless doing so will get you fired. I don't know, does playing games when you're supposed to be doing things to spreadsheets still get you fired? Probably don't play VoYD if it does.

Assuming you won't get fired—or you're at home or something—VoYD is a free, minimalist combat game in which your small character must kill all the other small characters that spawn across the level.

It's fast and hectic—with controls covering light and heavy attacks, and an evasive dash move. Despite these tools, I'm pretty bad at the game. So far, after 15 minutes of playing, I am yet to complete level two. Maybe you can do better?

Unless you're supposed to be doing things to spreadsheets, I guess.