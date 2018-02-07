Vendors on Amazon now selling 6-packs of GPUs for cryptocurrency mining

The demand on GPUs created by cryptocurrency mining has resulted in exorbitantly high priced graphics cards that now routinely sell way above MSRP. If you're willing to cough up the cash, though, you can find just about any card out there. You can even buy in bulk, as third-party vendors on Amazon look to hawk multiple graphics cards at once. Just don't expect a price break.

Take for example this listing for a six-pack of XFX Radeon RX 570 graphics cards. It sells for $3,695, plus $10.49 for shipping. That works out to $617 and change per card. The Radeon RX 570 was a $180 card at launch. Granted, these are factory overclocked cards with custom cooling solutions, but less than three months ago, they were selling for $225 each.

If you prefer Nvidia, there's a vendor on Amazon that is selling a six-pack of PNY GeForce GTX 1060 6GB cards for $3,780, and that one at least comes with free shipping for Prime members. That works out to $630 per card, versus a low of $218 in April of last year.

For bargain hunters, this six-pack of MSI GeFeforce GTX 1060 Aero ITX cards is a better value—the seller 'only' wants $3,465, also with free shipping for Prime members, which comes out to $577.50 per card. What a deal!

Assuming you're planning to mine with these cards rather than turn around and sell them, don't forget a case. You can find those on Amazon, too. This $183 Veddha Professional GPU rack can hold up to eight cards, and it's stackable.

To be clear, we're not recommending that anyone actually buy any of this stuff. Not that our recommendation is needed—over at Newegg, similar overpriced bundles are apparently attracting customers in droves, with several listings showing as being sold out.