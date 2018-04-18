Vampyr, Life is Strange developer reportedly working on multiple new games

Dontnod, the French indie studio behind Life is Strange and upcoming vampire RPG Vampyr, is working on multiple unannounced games, according to a report from French site Le Figaro.

The report (translated by a ResetEra user) says Dontnod is working on one unannounced title and in talks with "a leading industry publisher" about two more. In other words, one game is in development, and the studio has two other game ideas seeking publisher backing. Take that with a grain of salt, though; game ideas die on the vine all the time, so there's no guarantee they'll actually be made. I've reached out to Dontnod for clarification and will update this story if I receive a reply.

The report also mentions the narrative adventure game Dontnod teased last year, which Bandai Namco is publishing. As previously reported, the unnamed game will be set in a fictional US city and focus on investigation. Dontnod said more details will be provided this year, so it's possible we'll hear more about these alleged mystery projects at the same time.