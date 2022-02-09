How to get all the evolved weapons in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors' evolved weapons are crucial in helping you vanquish the sea of foes hurling themselves at you in any given run. The problem is, it isn't very clear how to get these powerful weapons: even if you've already levelled a bit of gear enough, there's some trial and error involved in realising their full potential.

Just in case you're new to poncle's horror roguelite, each time you level—by picking up XP gems dropped by defeated enemies—you get a choice of weapons and passive upgrade items. You can either choose something new, or choose the same again to replace your existing weapon with a more powerful version. You'll need to do this a certain number of times and then combine the weapon with a mystery item before you can evolve it. Almost.

So in this Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions guide, I'm breaking down the gear you can evolve, the items you need to combine with them, and what these special weapons do.

Vampire Survivors evolve weapons: How to get a top-tier arsenal

To get an evolved weapon, you need to upgrade a base weapon to level 8, in most cases. Once you've chosen to upgrade it a sufficient number of times, you'll need to combine it with a certain item. More on those below.

Next, you need to survive a run for at least 10 minutes. Then you'll need to defeat a special enemy that, once destroyed, will drop a chest that contains the evolved weapon. The exception is the Vandalier: For that you'll need to unlock the Peachone and Ebony Wings (survive for ten minutes and upgrade Peachone to level 7, respectively), upgrade them both to level 8, and defeat a boss after ten minutes. Phew.

For the other item and weapon combinations, check out the table below.

Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions list