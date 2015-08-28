Valve's Vive only available in "limited quantity" this year

Here's today's strapping electronic devices to your face news: Valve and HTC's Vive VR headset will, for most, not be available until next year. Previously, all we've heard on the matter is that Vive commercial units would emerge "by the end of 2015." That's still true, to extent, but now Valve is saying that the 2015 launch will consist only of a "limited quantity" of units.

The information was imparted via a press release about the Vive's presence at PAX Prime. "Later this year," the release revealed, "HTC will offer the first commercial Vive units via a limited quantity of community and developer systems, with larger quantities shipping in calendar Q1 2016."

That means the majority of Vive units will be shipping in the same Q—or quarter—as the device's main VR competitor, the Oculus Rift.

It's not yet clear how limited of a quantity the press release's "limited quantity" is.

Ta, GI.