Valve seeks playtesters for game projects and hardware prototypes

Valve's ambitious push into hardware development could involve your direct contributions and feedback. A brief post on the developer's website calls for Seattle/Bellevue-based playtesters for hour-long testing sessions of "both released and unreleased versions of our games as well as some of our hardware prototypes." Applicants can also hail from other areas, as Valve plans remote playtests in the future, a goal aligning with its previous intentions roll out more beta tests in the coming year .

Interested in finding out what hardware Valve is apparently ready to show? Fill out Valve's survey .