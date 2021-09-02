Popular

Valve pays tribute to Dota 2 caster who died of Covid-19

The latest update adds a trio of voice lines made famous by Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan.

Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan
(Image credit: Wykrhm Reddy)

Dota 2's fall 2021 update includes a tribute to Filipino caster Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan, who died last week of Covid-19: A seasonal guild reward featuring a trio of his his most famous voice lines for the in-game chat wheel. 

"We were saddened to hear recently of the passing of Aldrin Paulo 'Dunoo' Pangan, an icon of the Filipino casting community," Valve wrote in the update announcement. "As a tribute, for the next season, the selected chat wheels feature some of his most iconic lines."

The three lines will be available as rewards for Platinum-tier guilds:

  • "Easiest money of my life!"            
  • "Lakad Matataaaag! Normalin Normalin." — Essentially, "Walk steadily, attack normally" — The magic of the line is all in the delivery.
  • "The next level play!"   

Pangan and his longtime casting partner Marlon "Lon" Marcelo were esports fixtures in the Philippines who came to international attention after a wild broadcast of a match between Team Secret and Fnatic and ESL One Katowice in 2018.

Team Secret and other Dota 2 organizations and figures also paid tribute to Pangan.

"Lakad matatag, normalin normalin" and "Easiest money of my life!" quickly took on a life of their own: There were Dota 2 memes, naturally, and Gabe Newell himself uttered the phrase at The International 2018.

The Dota Plus fall 2021 update also makes improvements to the Dota Plus Item Assistant and adds new seasonal treasure, updated seasonal quests, and guild rewards. Full details are up at dota2.com.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
