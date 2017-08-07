Valve kicks off CS:GO pistol changes with Tec-9 nerf

CS:GO's Tec-9 is often the pistol of choice on the Terrorist side: it's cheap, deals decent damage and has a high rate of fire. But now Valve has announced a nerf to the gun that will kickstart wider changes to pistols in the game. It wants to "emphasise skillful use of the weapons", you see.

While the Tec-9's first shot will be slightly more accurate, spraying down an enemy will be more difficult because accuracy when firing rapidly will be reduced. The magazine and reserve ammo capacity will drop to 18 and 90, from 24 and 120 respectively.

The changes will "emphasise aiming while retaining the weapon’s high mobility", Valve says—basically, you'll have to pick your shots rather than just spamming left click.

The changes, now in beta, were announced on the CS:GO blog. There's no details yet on what pistol is up next, or how other weapons will be changed, but expect similar tweaks soon.

So, in preparation, why not read Fredrik's guide for improving your pistol play and Stefan's guide to choosing the right weapon?