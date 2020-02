Your desktop is boring. Tired. Lifeless. It badly needs a new outfit, and with that in mind we've put together a massive collection of lovely high-res PC game art to give it a fresh new look for 2020. Each of these 4K wallpapers (that's 3840x2160, pixel fans) has been set to a desktop-friendly 16:9 aspect ratio, and with minimal compression so they look super sharp on your monitor.

To download full size, click the icon at the top-right of each image.

Dishonored 2

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Studios)

Control

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

(Image credit: Ubisoft Quebec)

The Witcher 3

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Doom Eternal

(Image credit: id Software)

Metro Exodus

(Image credit: 4A Games)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

(Image credit: Asobo Studio)

Monster Hunter: World

(Image credit: Capcom)

Total War: Three Kingdoms

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

(Image credit: Eidos Montréal)

Resident Evil 2 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

L.A. Noire

(Image credit: Team Bondi)

The Division 2

(Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

Batman: Arkham Knight

(Image credit: Rocksteady Studios)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Forza Horizon 4

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Star Wars Battlefront

(Image credit: EA DICE)

Titanfall 2

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Firewatch

(Image credit: Campo Santo)

BioShock Infinite

(Image credit: Irrational Games)

Alien: Isolation

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

No Man's Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Fallout 4

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Grand Theft Auto 5

(Image credit: Rockstar North)

Dishonored

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

EVE Online

(Image credit: CCP Games)

Fallout: New Vegas

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Watch Dogs 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft Montréal)

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Crysis 2

(Image credit: Crytek)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

(Image credit: Eidos Montréal)

Broken Age

(Image credit: Double Fine)

Prey

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

Mass Effect 3

(Image credit: BioWare)

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Fallout 3

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Dead Space 2

(Image credit: Visceral Games)

Hitman

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Doom

(Image credit: id Software)

Child of Light

(Image credit: Ubisoft Montréal)

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

(Image credit: EA DICE)

Resident Evil 7