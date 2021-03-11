Unreleased AMD Ryzen 3 5300G chip pops up on eBay for $177

Another unreleased AMD APU has been spotted on eBay by Twitter user harukaze5719. This time the engineering sample in question appears to be a Ryzen 3 5300G. The actual name is a bit of a guess based on what has gone before, but what is know is that it's a 4-core, 8-thread chip that has integrated graphics with 8 Vega cores and a base clock frequency of 3.5GHz.

Ryzen 3 5300G EShttps://t.co/fwJChdHEfG pic.twitter.com/OyESPWCcVXMarch 11, 2021 See more

The chip on eBay will set you back $177 and ships without a cooler or in fact any official support. Shipping from outside of China/Hong Kong/Taiwan comes with the usual caveat that you could face extra custom charges as well.

The accompanying video covers some of the screenshots that can be found on the listing, as well as footage of Battlefield V running at 1080p at various settings, with benchmarks of Battlefield 4 too. At the 'low' setting you're looking at 95fps in the aging shooter, but that really isn't bad for an integrated GPU. There are Cinebench R15 and R20 scores to stare at as well, which paint the new chip in a pretty good light.

But we're not for a second suggesting that anyone actually buys this chip. There are simply too many unknowns, not least of which is the fact that it may be an engineering sample that never gets anything like official support. You really should wait until it's officially released—although given stock levels for existing chips, we can see why people may be tempted.

Last month the same thing happened with another unreleased AMD chip, the Ryzen 7 5700G. That chip appeared on eBay from the same seller, initially for $1,000 and then for a slightly-more reasonable $500. Twitter user harukaze5719 posted links to that original listing and has done so again here.

As someone that is a big fan of the low-cost AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, I'm just hoping that these leeks are a sign that new APUs are officially on their way sooner rather than later. A May or April released date would be very welcome in these stock-starved days, especially as they don't actually need a graphics card attached to them.